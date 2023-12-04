The Standard
Drunk Irish national stuffed boss' fuel tank with rags and set car alight

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 4 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:09pm
Thommo's Hotel in Cobden. Picture file
An Irish national armed himself with an iron bar during a "push and shove" at a Cobden pub that ended in him setting his employer's car alight.

Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Get in touch: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

