Inside Racing: Cup founder blasts 'staggering' decision over race dates

PHILANTHROPIST Bill Gibbins has fired a broadside at Racing Victoria after the sixth running of the Jericho Cup at Warrnambool on Sunday, December 3.
Gibbins, who is the founder of the Jericho Cup meeting, said it was disappointing Racing Victoria had changed race dates over Melbourne's spring carnival.
"I'm a bit amazed what Racing Victoria has done with the race dates in Melbourne over the spring," Gibbins said.
"They have tried to extend the spring carnival in Melbourne for another few weeks and it impacts on the Jericho Cup meeting. The Jericho Cup meeting was first run six years ago on the Sunday when they were holding a minor meeting at Moonee Valley on the Saturday but now RV and the Melbourne Racing Club have moved the goal posts.
"The Saturday meeting is now run at Caulfield and they offered over $2.3 million in stake-money. It's quite staggering how everything has to be focused in Melbourne and country areas miss out."
Gibbins, who missed last year's Jericho Cup with kidney problems, was front and centre at Sunday's meeting after spending four hours on the dialysis machine at Warrnambool's South West Healthcare on Friday.
He was back in hospital on Monday for another four hour dose before heading home to Melbourne on Tuesday.
It's Kind Of Magic may have her next start at Moonee Valley after winning a $50,000 restricted race over 1000 metres for trainer Tom Dabernig at Warrnambool on Sunday.
Apprentice jockey Jordyn Weatherley scored her second race victory when she won on It's Kind Of Magic. The seven-year-old mare gave Weatherley her first win at Dunkeld last month.
Dabernig said It's Kind Of Magic deserved a crack at a Moonee Valley race.
"We'll probably give It's Kind Of Magic her next run at the Valley," he said. "She's racing in great heart. I think she would be really suited to a 1000-metre race around the Valley.
"I think the 1000-metre is her preferred distance but she might get out to 1200 metres. The win should also be good for Jordyn's confidence. She's been working really hard and deserves more chances."
Handy mare Picaroon, who won a $500,000 race over the big Flemington carnival for the astute trainer, is going for a spell after being unplaced in the Group Three Summoned Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday.
You've got to admire the commitment of heavy-weight jockey Brad Rawiller.
The journeyman hoop had two rides on Saturday, December 2 at Ascot in Perth before boarding the red eye special flight back to Tullamarine at 1am on Sunday morning to fulfil riding commitments at Warrnambool on Sunday.
Rawiller, who normally rides around 59kgs, left Tullamarine at 8am and headed to Warrnambool where he had three rides on the nine-event program. His rides were all unplaced but he stood proudly when his nephew Campbell arrived back after riding the biggest winner of his career in the $300,000 Jericho Cup.
Consistent Warrnambool galloper Anewdaydawning is in the spelling paddock after injuring his off-side front leg following a restricted distance win at Moonee Valley last month.
Trainer Michael Townsend said Anewdaydawning deserved a break following a successful campaign.
"We would have loved to have run Anewdaydawning in the Jericho Cup but things never went to plan," he said. "The horse just had a little bit of swelling in his leg. We decided not to risk running him in the Jericho.
"We'll give him a four month break in the paddock and get him ready for a winter campaign. He appreciates wet tracks."
Anewdaydawning has won more than $220,000 in stake-money from his 47 starts.
Jumps jockey-come trainer Nathan Newton landed his biggest victory when he rode Staying Surprise to victory in Sunday's $60,000 Jericho Cup consolation at Warrnambool.
Staying Surprise got up in the last couple of strides to beat Field Of Lights in the 4065-metre race.
Newton, 31, who is based at Wangaratta, said it was a big thrill to win on the Morphettville-trained stayer.
"I'm over the moon," he said. "I'm still pinching myself that I won. It was a gutsy win by the horse. I mix training a few horses with riding in jumps races.
"A win like this can only do my confidence the world of good and put me under the notice of trainers and owners. It's really hard to get opportunities if you don't have the backing of big stables. I've got five horses in work back at Wangaratta and do some pre-training."
Newton had his first winner as a trainer when Three Over Two was successful in February this year.
Boxing Day racing sees more changes to meetings this year. Caulfield, Nhill and the Drouin (picnics) are the only meetings set down for decision on Boxing Day.
Geelong and Kerang, which previously raced on December 26 for more than 30 years, have had date changes. Geelong race on December 27 while Kerang's meeting is set down for December 30.
Penshurst changed from its traditional Boxing Day meeting to late November just a couple of years ago.
Apprentice jockey Tayla Childs will miss seven race meetings after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge following her ride on A Good Yarn at Warrnambool on Sunday.
Childs allowed A Good Yarn to move in near the 600-metre mark. Her time on the sidelines commences on December 13 and ends December 19.
In-form jockey Rhys McLeod pleaded guilty to a whip infringement charge following his ride on Kailash at Moonee Valley on Friday night. Stewards found McLeod used the whip 10 times prior to the 100-metre mark which is five more than permitted. McLeod will spend eight meetings on the sidelines. His suspension began on Sunday, December 3 and ends Monday, December 11.
Fellow jockey Paul Gatt was suspended on a careless riding charge at Mornington. His time out of the saddle began on Sunday, December 3 and finishes Wednesday, December 13. Stewards deemed the incident to be in the mid-range.
