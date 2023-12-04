From shy girl to queen bee: New mayor ready to speak out for shire

A shy girl who was "always at the back" is approaching her new role as mayor with the same vigour as the queen bee tattooed on her wrist.
Corangamite Shire Council mayor Kate Makin has described herself as an "open and honest" person who lives with husband Matt and sons Jasper (16), Oliver (14) and Leo (8) on 100 acres in Scotts Creek.
"I'm just me," she said.
"I'll give you 100 per cent with whatever it is I'm doing. I just want to see everyone in the community thrive and give them as many opportunities as possible.
"... I put my hand up for council, it's been a challenge, but it's been a good one and one I needed. I'm really enjoying it."
It's a "huge step" for the 42-year-old in her first council term who said she'd never have put her hand up five years ago.
"A few years ago I did a course with (motivational speaker) Carol Fox for a girl that would never put herself on a committee or at the front of the queue," Cr Makin said.
"I was always the girl at the back - a very shy girl.
"So for me to come this far in five years is a huge step and leap for me and I'm just challenging myself a bit more.
"I speak out a lot more now, I've learned a lot, and I've learned a lot from my husband Matt as well. Matt was mayor (at Corangamite Shire Council) for three years and on the council for eight years. He's always supported me in what I wanted to do and has encouraged me.
"He said it was time for me to stand up and forge ahead. He's been a role model for me and shown me the ropes, not just at council but in life in general. It's about taking those risks and backing yourself in.
"You never know if you don't try, so here I am trying."
She said in some ways, she was more like the bee tattooed on her wrist.
"It's a bee - a queen bee because I'm the queen of the hive," she joked.
"No one messes with the queen bee."
As the incoming mayor replacing central ward Cr Ruth Gstrein, Cr Makin said she had three top priorities for the council.
"The first one would be roads," she said.
"We do a great job of our roads but the state roads are disgraceful. We need to make sure the state roads are fit for purpose, advocating for that will be a huge one for me.
"We like to see people safe on the roads and get to work and school safely. At the moment I don't think that happens because our roads are just becoming more and more deteriorated.
"Childcare is another one, I think everyone should have the opportunity to access childcare but the problem is we don't have the educators and facilities so that's another thing I'll be pushing quite hard on.
"Finally, Timboon's my home town - I love it and I want to see it grow, thrive and make it a town everyone wants to come and visit."
Cr Makin, who was born in Glenfyne, has already shown she can lead.
She recently became the first female chair for South West Sport where she advocates for clubs, getting policies up to date and helping carry out initiatives. The topic is close to the councillor's heart.
"I volunteer heavily in the Timboon Park Run as well as the football netball club because my boys all play there," she said.
"I also run a lot. I like the solitude of it. I used to play a lot of team sports like basketball and netball".
Outside of sports and the council, Cr Makin also works casually at Rebel Sport, though she was reducing her hours to prioritise her role as mayor.
She has previously worked in vet retail and at The Vet Group.
