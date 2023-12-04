Drivers need to be conscious of 'real' risks on regional roads: magistrate

A magistrate who regularly travels between Geelong and the south-west says drivers need to be conscious of the "real" risks on regional roads.
Franz Holzer said half of the state's road fatalities were in regional areas, which were "patchy" and not "always in the best conditions".
"I've seen the pot holes and all the rest of it," he told Warrnambool Magistrates Court on December 4.
Mr Holzer said the risks were real but drivers needed to be conscious of them.
"I think we become blase and think (road collisions) won't happen to us," he said.
"But it can happen to us anytime. I think we have to share responsibility on the road."
Mr Holzer's comments came as he sentenced a 23-year-old Terang motorist who collided with a power pole at 100kmh after nodding off in cruise control.
The male motorist was driving his black Holden Commodore north on the Hopkins Highway on January 19, 2023, when he fell asleep behind the wheel at Purnim.
The car left the road, sliding and spinning for 20 metres before colliding with the pole.
The driver, who The Standard chose not to name because a conviction was not recorded, pleaded guilty to careless driving.
The court heard the man and his passenger were not injured.
He told police he'd been awake since 4.30am and had fallen asleep after a long day of work.
The crash was reported at 4.10pm.
The magistrate said there was a strong message to be sent to the community.
"Fatigue can kill," he said.
Terang lawyer Ian Pugh, representing the driver, said he had reinforced that message to his client.
He said the man had strong family support and glowing character references, including one from a "well-regarded" teacher at Terang College.
The driver was put on a 12-month adjourned undertaking to be of good behaviour.
The south-west has recorded 17 lives lost on its roads so far in 2023.
It's the highest toll seen across western region division two since 2014.
Warrnambool highway patrol commander Sergeant Lisa McRae addressed media at the city's police station on November 23, stating the numbers were "absolutely tragic".
"We've seen absolute carnage on our roads," she said.
"Currently we are at 17 (road deaths). We just want this to stop, please, everyone be safe."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.