Warrnambool man now considering jail term of four years

A Warrnambool man charged with numerous burglaries and thefts, as well as stealing guns, has been given 10 days to consider serving a four-year jail sentence.
Jason Leonard Ryan, 42, of Warrnambool, appeared in the Melbourne County Court on Monday, December 4, for a sentencing indication.
He was charged with aggravated burglary as well as more than a dozen other break-ins around the Geelong region.
Judge Pardeep Tiwana said he had considered written and oral submissions as well as Ryan's significant criminal history.
He said the sentence he would impose was a four-year jail term, with two-and-a-half years to be served before being eligible for parole.
"That's the indication," he said.
Ryan's barrister asked for a short adjournment so Ryan could consider his options.
The barrister said there had been no indication when a possible trial would be held, although it was listed in the Warrnambool court.
Ryan has spent 558 days in custody, so if he accepted the sentence indication he would have to serve about another year in prison before being eligible for parole.
The case was adjourned for a further mention at 9.45am on December 14.
Earlier this year Ryan was jailed for 30 days after admitting handling stolen goods in relation to the $100,000 burglary of a Warrnambool silversmith.
His burglary charge was dropped and downgraded to handling some of the stolen jewels at his home.
That court heard the Warrnambool silversmith in Lava Street was broken into between August 12 and August 29 last year.
The 73-year-old owner had been holidaying overseas and returned home to find his shop ransacked.
A prosecutor told the court a jemmy bar left behind at the premises was forensically tested and Ryan's fingerprints were located on the handle.
She said a subsequent raid at Ryan's house found a bag with a number of gems and jewels, three of which were identified by the silversmith as being stolen from his business.
Lawyer Tom Edwards said the house police raided was an address where people were known to come and go, and the stolen gems were found in a "stash" of unrelated jewels.
He said police claimed the jemmy bar was found during their crime scene investigation.
Mr Edwards said during that investigation it was also made evident the offender, or offenders, had gloves on.
"It leaves open a possibility that the DNA found on the (jemmy) bar was placed there before the burglary commenced," he said.
