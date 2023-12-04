Another six-hour trip to Melbourne adds to nightmare month on train line

A six-hour journey from Warrnambool to Melbourne on December 3, 2023, has added to a series of major disruptions on the city's train line in recent weeks.
A Warrnambool resident said he and his wife had to be in Melbourne for a small medical operation on December 4 and decided to take the train the day before in case "something went wrong".
They planned to catch the 7.40am Melbourne-bound service on December 3 but it was cancelled due to a radio fault, which was essential for the safe operation of the train.
The passenger told The Standard they waited about two hours before coach replacements arrived at the Warrnambool train station.
He said the express coach to Geelong did not have a working toilet and had to stop at Colac.
The coach arrived at 12.12pm and as passengers were unloading they missed the next train to Southern Cross.
The man said they then boarded the 12.52pm service, which left at 12.55pm and arrived at Southern Cross at 2pm.
The 7.40am service was scheduled to reach Melbourne at 11am.
The man praised V/Line staff for their frequent updates on the delays.
But he said it was lucky they had planned ahead and had no pressing appointments on the day of the delays.
He said some passengers were anxious about missing a cruise ship but had also allowed themselves enough time.
The man said while it was "great" the state government had capped fares at $10 in March he questioned whether it was impacting the sustainability of the service.
Information obtained from V/Line said staff worked as quickly as possible to source replacement coaches for passengers to continue their journey.
Two coaches were deployed to Warrnambool station to transport passengers to Geelong, departing at 9.30am and an additional coach departing Camperdown at 8.50am.
The radio fault was rectified on Sunday and the train has returned to service.
"We thank Warrnambool line passengers for their patience and understanding..." a spokesman said.
But the weekend's train pain came after passengers endured chaotic trips causing significant delays in November.
Six days earlier a Melbourne-bound train took seven hours to reach its destination. That was also the 7.40am Warrnambool to Southern Cross service which struck a tree on the track between Camperdown and Colac about 9am.
V/Line has asked Warrnambool line passengers to allow for an additional 60 minutes to their journey as coached replace trains between Warrnambool and Geelong on December 9, 10, 16 and 17.
Trains will run between Waurn Ponds/Geelong and Southern Cross.
During the weekend of December 16 and 17 coaches to Geelong will depart Warrnambool stations up to 25 minutes earlier than usual train times.
Some delays are also expected on December 13 with train and bus workers set to walk off the job between 3am and 7am as part of a pay dispute with V/Line.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.