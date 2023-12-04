The Standard
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Another six-hour trip to Melbourne adds to nightmare month on train line

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 4 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Another six-hour trip to Melbourne adds to nightmare month on train line
Another six-hour trip to Melbourne adds to nightmare month on train line

A six-hour journey from Warrnambool to Melbourne on December 3, 2023, has added to a series of major disruptions on the city's train line in recent weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Get in touch: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.