'Iconic figure': Koroit Irish Festival stalwart, dance teacher remembered

Geraldine Noreen Bernadette Ryan OAM once won a cow instead of a trophy in an Irish dance competition when she was a young girl.
When she was 12 she began teaching others, later becoming the longest-serving registered Irish dancing teacher in the world until she peacefully died on Saturday, November 25, aged 93.
Mrs Ryan was a stalwart of the Koroit Irish Festival since its inception in 1997, bringing her students from the O'Shea Ryan Academy of Irish Dance to the event annually.
Koroit Irish Festival president Adele MacDonald said Mrs Ryan was an iconic figure of the event, alongside her dancers.
"The older she got it still didn't stop her. She was pretty much a legend of Irish dancing," Mrs MacDonald said.
She said she felt a deep sense of sadness to hear of the passing of such a "well-respected and well-loved individual".
"There aren't many people like Geraldine around. She had her passion and she just didn't stop," Mrs MacDonald said.
"She's done an enormous job beyond what anyone would expect at her age too.
"It was a labour of love for her. She loved the Koroit Irish Festival as much as we loved having her as part of the Koroit Irish Festival."
Mrs O'Ryan's daughter, Geraldine Jr said her mother attended all of her schooling in Hawthorn in Melbourne before completing a business course where she learnt typing, shorthand, and bookkeeping as well as secretarial skills.
"She first worked for an exporting and importing company then went on to become a legal secretary where she also had to take dictation at court cases," Ms Ryan Jr said.
"She also went to dressmaking classes when she did her business course and she worked at The National Heart Foundation in the city for about 10 years, then went on to working at a medical place.
"She actually wanted to be a pharmacist but after the Second World War the returning servicemen got precedence and that was the end of that."
Ms Ryan Jr said her mother was an accomplished pianist, teacher, adjudicator, examiner, choreographer and Irish piper and researcher.
"In her younger days instead of winning a trophy for her dancing, she actually won a cow," Ms Ryan Jr said.
"I think her parents gave it to a family friend on a farm somewhere."
She went on to adjudicate at international folk dance festivals in Germany, Spain, South Africa, the United States of America, Turkey and Australia as well as world championships in Australia, Ireland and New Zealand.
Teaching also took her and her students to Japan, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, China, the Czech Republic, Russia, Sweden, South Korea, Hong Kong and Croatia.
Mrs Ryan opened the O'Shea-Ryan Academy of Irish Dance in 1942. Over the years she trained many champion dancers and students who went on to become teachers and adjudicators.
"She was a former multiple title-holder of state and Australian championships and represented Australia at world events in Ireland and England," Ms Ryan said.
"Mum became the first registered Irish dance teacher from outside of Ireland and England.
"She was also the first Australian to hold the position of vice president of An Coimisiun, Ireland, the Irish Dance Commission of Ireland."
Ms Ryan said when her mother married Patrick Ryan, a Pentridge Prison warder, at the St Patrick's Cathedral in 1956 it was the "biggest Irish wedding in Melbourne". Mr Ryan died from cancer in 1981 and she never remarried.
They had three children; Patrick Jr, Daniel (deceased) and Ms Ryan.
Her floats appeared in the Moomba Festival parade in Melbourne and when Pope John Paul II visited the Flemington Racecourse in 1986, she choreographed and trained 150 dancers to perform at the occasion.
"In March 1997, mum underwent a triple bypass heart operation and was back teaching three months later," Ms Ryan said.
Mrs Ryan travelled to Albury and Wodonga, Bendigo, Warrnambool, Crossley, Warragul and Kilmore weekly and Mildura about every six weeks to teach.
Ms Ryan said her mother was still teaching up to a week before she went into hospital in October 2023, where she remained for nearly six weeks until her death.
Mrs Ryan received many accolades for her efforts including a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in 2020 for her services to Irish dancing.
Outside of the Irish dancing, she volunteered with St Vincent de Paul for about three years helping to feed homeless people on the streets of Melbourne.
Mrs Ryan will be farewelled at a requiem mass at St Scholastica's Church in Bennettswood in Melbourne on Friday, December 8 from 10.50am.
