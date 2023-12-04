The Standard
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Teen running towards big goals after impressive racing double

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
December 4 2023 - 5:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Bail picked up back-to-back wins across 1600 metres at the Warrnambool and Terang Gifts. Picture by Meg Saultry
Josh Bail picked up back-to-back wins across 1600 metres at the Warrnambool and Terang Gifts. Picture by Meg Saultry

Warrnambool's Josh Bail says a maiden Stawell Gift appearance is very much in his sights after back-to-back victories in the mile at Warrnambool and Terang.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.