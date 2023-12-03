The Standard
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Transport union vows to shutdown network for four hours over pay dispute

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
December 4 2023 - 9:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transport union vows to shutdown network for four hours over pay dispute
Transport union vows to shutdown network for four hours over pay dispute

Train and bus workers are set to walk off the job for four hours as part of a pay dispute with Victoria's regional train and coach operator.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Get in touch: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.