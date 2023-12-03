The Standard
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Why more dairy farmers are stirring up their waste management strategies

JG
By Jessica Greenan
December 4 2023 - 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Vic Dairy's Libby West, Jancourt East farmer Billy Buckingham and Corangamite Catchment Management Authority's Sarah Brien. Picture supplied
West Vic Dairy's Libby West, Jancourt East farmer Billy Buckingham and Corangamite Catchment Management Authority's Sarah Brien. Picture supplied

More than 70 dairies across one south-west shire are leading the effort for healthier waterways.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.