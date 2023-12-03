Why more dairy farmers are stirring up their waste management strategies

More than 70 dairies across one south-west shire are leading the effort for healthier waterways.
The Corangamite Shire farms have adopted more sustainable practices and management plans under the Corangamite Catchment Management Authority's Sustainable Dairies program. The initiative has helped farmers better understand nutrient management, including effluent use and storage.
It comes after a three-month blue green algae outbreak in the Curdies River which killed tens of thousands of fish highlighted the impact of fertiliser for pasture and effluent from cows being washed into the waterways.
The CCMA will draw on the program again to host a four-day workshop series in Timboon from December 12 to 13. The two final workshops would be held later in February.
Senior project officer Sarah Brien said participants would receive five soil and two effluent tests which would be used to create nutrient and effluent use plans. Those plans would include farm maps outlining nutrient status, soil types, management zones and application areas.
"The workshop series is a great opportunity for dairy farmers to improve their knowledge around soil health and effluent use," she said.
"Keeping all the nutrients on the farm helps the environment and can save money for the farmer.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with West Vic Dairy and Agriculture Victoria to deliver this important workshop series for farmers in our region."
