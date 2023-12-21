Five players that took local football and netball by the scruff of the neck in 2023

The Standard's Anthony Brady looks at five players who were the brightest stars of season 2023.
After contending for a number of Hampden league seasons without saluting, South Warrnambool was still searching for that X-factor.
Sure, they had former AFL players Josh Saunders and Ricky Henderson, future AFL draftee George Stevens and a host of imported and local grown talent.
But as good as all of the above were, it was Daniel Nicholson who took it to the next level.
Nicholson is a rare player, who is at his best both as the inside beast and the outside beauty.
He also brought with him a hunger for his first senior flag.
Nicholson delivered in spades for the Roosters, winning the club best and fairest and the best-on-ground medal in a grand final that elevated South Warrnambool to premiers for the first time since 2011.
It would have been understandable if South Warrnambool netball coach Will Jamieson sat on his hands and basked in the glory of 2022 premiership glory.
But that was just the start of the journey, and far from the end.
State league midcourter Ally O'Connor decided 2023 was the right time to come home, and she did so with a mission on her mind.
She was in sparkling form, winning the Dot Jenkins Medal for the league's best player.
But even more important, she was a driving force in the centre as the Roosters withstood a gallant Cobden to win back-to-back flags.
Sometimes in life you just hit that sweet spot.
For Nirranda ruck-rover John Paulin, 2023 will forever live in his memory as almost the perfect football season.
Paulin has long been a high-quality player for the Blues, but raised himself to legend status at the club this year.
Paulin polled 30 votes to win the J.A. Esam medal for the Warrnambool and District Football Netball League's best player.
He then played an inspired finals series, with his team coming from the clouds to overpower flag favourite Merrivale in the second-semi final, and then grand final, to claim the ultimate prize.
It was of course no surprise Paulin was a grand final star, winning a best-on-ground medal.
The old adage that nice guys finish last does not stand true when Jo Couch comes to mind.
The Nirranda star makes the game of netball look fun, playing with a smile on her face no matter the situation.
And that trademark happy face has fitted in perfectly in the last two seasons, with the Blues winning back-to-back premierships.
But it was also a double-up for Couch on a personal level, with the centre winning the 2022 and 2023 league best and fairest awards.
It is an all too familiar story each year when football finals roll around.
You know the one, the star player returns from injury, the gun kid comes back from a higher level or a past player comes out of retirement for one last piece of glory.
And of course when you win a flag, the line from club and supporters is "well we had to play our best team". But of course there is always destruction left behind, often in the form of a player who has given everything all year, only to be omitted from the grand final.
Luke Irving was that player for Nirranda in 2022, playing 18 games before being dropped for the grand final. So how fitting was it that Irving was among the 22 players that claimed the premiership for the Blues in 2023. They say in situations that faced Irving in 2022, you either get bitter or better.
That might be the case, but it might also be the case sometimes that players like Luke Irving did nothing wrong in the first place, they were just victims of victory at all costs.
Either way, there were plenty of cheers when Luke Irving was presented with his premiership medal.
