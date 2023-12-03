'He was just lying there': Court hears of brutal daylight assault

A man was repeatedly kicked and punched to the head in an alleged brutal daylight assault at a foreshore public toilet block.
A witness said he was driving on Portland's Henty Highway on Sunday, December 3, when he saw the alleged victim in the middle of the road near a bus stop.
He said the victim was homeless and was known to reside in the public toilet block.
The witness alleged he saw another man repeatedly kicking and punching the victim to the head.
He estimated he saw about 10 kicks or punches.
"(The victim) was just lying there," he said.
The witness' police statement was heard in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on December 4.
Nathan Cole, 44, was arrested at the scene of the alleged assault and charged with intentionally causing injury and affray.
The court heard Mr Cole was also homeless and had been living in a tent at a free campground in Portland.
Police allege he approached the victim on Sunday and verbally harassed him about a previous incident at the Salvation Army.
Mr Cole allegedly punched the victim several times to the face.
He then stood over the victim and kicked and punched him to the head before leaving the scene.
Witnesses called the police who attended the scene and observed the victim to have a bloody nose and black eye.
Mr Cole soon returned to the amenities block, identified himself and said "I've done that".
In a bail application on Monday a lawyer for the accused man said there were triable issues and that the man faced spending longer in custody than he would likely be sentenced to.
The lawyer claimed the man acted in self defence.
But magistrate Franz Holzer said it went "far beyond that".
"There is no merit in that (claim) at all," he said.
The magistrate refused bail and remanded Mr Cole in custody.
He will face court again at a later date.
