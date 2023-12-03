Teenage driver crashes into house, flees and then arrested by police

Warrnambool police highway patrol officers are investigating possible contributing factors after a car crashed into a house in Warrnambool on Sunday evening, December 3.
It is believed the 18-year-old male driver was travelling along McPherson Crescent when he collided with the front of the house about 6.30pm.
No one was injured, but the house sustained significant damage.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, an 18-year-old Warrnambool man, fled the scene on foot.
He was arrested a short time later on Raglan Parade and taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Blood samples were taken at hospital.
The Warrnambool man is currently assisting highway patrol officers with their inquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact the highway patrol on 5560 1200 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
