The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Teenage driver crashes into house, flees and then arrested by police

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 4 2023 - 9:47am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The door of this McPherson Crescent property caved in after a car crashed into it on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Picture by Lillian Altman
The door of this McPherson Crescent property caved in after a car crashed into it on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Picture by Lillian Altman

Warrnambool police highway patrol officers are investigating possible contributing factors after a car crashed into a house in Warrnambool on Sunday evening, December 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.