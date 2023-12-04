'He's just magical': Clockwork timing brings original music to life at concert

For Warrnambool Symphony Orchestra's annual family concert, timing is everything - even down to the music written specifically for the event.
When Melbourne pianist Stefan Cassomenos was asked to write the music specifically for the Warrnambool event he said "why not".
He had written his own music before but this was the first time Cassomenos had written something for children.
And it took a long time to settle on what he was going to write and, given that more modern fairy tales are still subject to copyright, he had to go further back in time.
"There's so many wonderful fairy tales and legends and myths," he said.
"I really trawled far and wide and eventually got back to basics and went through Grimms' fairy tales which is one of the best collections of fairy tales."
He settled on the Brothers Grimm's Rumplestiltskin - a story about an imp who spins straw into gold in exchange for a woman's first-born child.
"I wrote the music and adapted the words from the original Grimm story," Cassomenos said.
"It's the first time I've written something in the genre."
The 20-minute performance was brought to life by narrator, Warrnambool's Deon Cameron.
"In my adaptation I've written a really specific bunch of lines that he has to read at a particular time. While I'm conducting I have to cue him and tell him when to say each bit," Cassomenos said.
"It needs to be timed really well - like clockwork. And he's just magical. He somehow lifts these words off the page and turns them into something just incredible."
Cassomenos hadn't quite finished writing Rumplestiltskin by the time Warrnambool's orchestra started rehearsals for the concert in late October.
"It actually got written quite late. I finished it in about the second week of November. They've has a couple of really excellent weeks with it," he said.
In the meantime, musicians were able to practice the other pieces in their repertoire that were performed at back to back concerts at the Lighthouse Theatre studio on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Cassomenos said he had been composing music since he was a kid - writing his first two pieces when he was in primary school and high school.
And since 2019 he had been co-artist director of Port Fairy Spring Music Festival.
