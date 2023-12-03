The Standard
Rising jockey declares Jericho Cup win a 'huge thrill'

By Tim Auld
December 3 2023 - 6:08pm
Jockey Campbell Rawiller, pictured at the 2023 Warrnambool May Racing Carnival, won the Jericho Cup at Warrnambool on Sunday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Talented jockey Campbell Rawiller scored the biggest win of his career when he guided the New Zealand-bred stayer Nassak Diamond to victory in the $300,000 Jericho Cup (4600 metres) at Warrnambool on Sunday.

