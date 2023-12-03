Rising jockey declares Jericho Cup win a 'huge thrill'

Talented jockey Campbell Rawiller scored the biggest win of his career when he guided the New Zealand-bred stayer Nassak Diamond to victory in the $300,000 Jericho Cup (4600 metres) at Warrnambool on Sunday.
Nassak Diamond trained by Kiwi trainers Shaun Ritchie and Colin Murray beat Sunday Buzz by seven lengths, with Mr Fabulous in third spot in front of a record crowd for the sixth running of the Jericho Cup.
Rawiller's mum Sarah was track-side after driving from Sydney to soak up the electric atmosphere following the win.
The 22-year-old hoop, who has endured weight battles during his career, gave credit to Ritchie and Murray for their training performance.
"Full credit to Shaun and Colin they produced Nassak Diamond in top order for the race," Rawiller said.
"I only had to sit and steer the horse. It wasn't a difficult ride. I just had to keep her out of trouble.
"It's a huge thrill to win the race in front of such a big crowd and it's extra special to have my mum Sarah and my uncle Brad on-track for the day."
Sunday's win is the fourth for Nassak Diamond from 22 starts.
Nominal favourite for the Jericho Cup - Guido - was a late scratching on veterinarian advice 30 minutes before the race.
Meanwhile, Morphettville-trained Staying Strong earned a start in next years Jericho Cup after he won the $60,000 consolation race over 4065 metres.
Staying Strong trained by Jan Taylor got up in the last couple of strides to beat Field Of Lights by a short- head, with Bold Jackal in third spot.
Taylor said the consolation race had been on the drawing board for months.
"We don't have many staying races in South Australia but it's made up for it coming here and winning the consolation," she said.
"We got a few points in the Gawler qualifiers. It's a relief to know Staying Strong has got a golden ticket into the 2024 Jericho Cup."
Staying Strong has won two races from his 42 starts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.