'Game on': Thrills and spills at record-breaking rodeo

More than 100 cowboys and cowgirls saddled up for the 2023 Warrnambool Rodeo, with increased prizemoney and custom-designed awards attracting a surge in entries.
Warrnambool Showgrounds committee of management secretary Jenni Strain said there were more than 130 competitors across the horse and bull events on December 2, 2023.
"We normally only attract 100," she said.
Ms Strain said the increased prizemoney from $3500 to $5000 for the Sam Daly Memorial Open Bull Ride, and the custom-designed Ridetuff belt buckle awards for each event could be the reasons behind the influx of entries. Mr Daly was a Cobden rider who died in 2020.
She said there were 38 riders in the second division bull ride - a huge jump from the usual 12 to 15 people who entered the event.
"The buckles have brought the cowgirls and boys out," Ms Strain said.
She said the ladies barrel race had 26 entrants - about double the normal number.
Ms Strain said more experienced bull riders took part in the open section but in division two the bulls were a bit younger.
"They still put on a bloody good show, those young bulls are actually really professional," she said.
Ms Strain said as soon as the bulls get onto the arena they know what to do.
She said Ron Woodall, who supplies the bulls, said he can walk through to them in the paddock and scratch them behind the ears.
"But as soon they're on the truck and on the rodeo arena they know it's game on," she said.
Ms Strain said she believed the rodeo, which attracted more than 4100 spectators this year, was popular in Warrnambool because of the camaraderie between the riders.
The rodeo featured an array of junior and senior events including bull riding, saddle bronc bareback and barrell races.
The Little Miss Cowgirl and Master Cowboy competition for children under eight was also held.
