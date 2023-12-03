The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

'Game on': Thrills and spills at record-breaking rodeo

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated December 3 2023 - 8:44pm, first published 5:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 100 cowboys and cowgirls saddled up for the 2023 Warrnambool Rodeo, with increased prizemoney and custom-designed awards attracting a surge in entries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.