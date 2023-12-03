'Panic': Quick-thinking mum saves four-year-old sons from smoking car

A Warrnambool mother and her twin four-year-old boys had the shock of their lives when their car was surrounded by smoke while they were inside.
Kaity Emeny and her sons Harley and Mason were in Warrnambool's Norfolk Plaza car park while her husband, Aaron was shopping in Woolworths Supermarket on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
She said she was sitting in the car when the anti-lock braking systems light came up on the dash.
Mrs Emeny said at first she thought steam was coming out of the car but when Mason started coughing she realised smoke was coming from under the bonnet.
"(It was just) instant panic. I was just like 'get them out'," Mrs Emeny said.
"Mason was fighting me on it. He didn't want to hop out of the car."
Mrs Emeny said supermarket staff and other shoppers helped put out the fire out and took care of the boys after the incident.
She said their friend Kane Srdoc organised for the vehicle to be taken home on a trailer.
Mrs Emeny called for anyone who helped on the day to come forward so the family could personally thank them.
"Everyone was fantastic. We obviously stepped away from the car when this happened and everyone was coming up to ask if we were OK," she said.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesman said crew members were called to the scene about 1.28pm but the fire had been extinguished by the time they arrived.
They doused the car and left the scene a few minutes later at 1.35pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.