The Standard
Sunday, 3 December 2023
No luck for retiring Oliver riding for Warrnambool trainer

By Tim Auld
Updated December 3 2023 - 11:59am, first published 11:56am
Retiring champion hoop Damien Oliver, pictured during the 2022 Warrnambool May Racing Carnival, rode for Lindsey Smith on Saturday. File picture
Warrnambool's Lindsey Smith was hoping for a fairytale ending when he gave champion jockey Damien Oliver his second last ride in a Group One race but the astute trainer had a nightmare watch at Ascot in Perth.

