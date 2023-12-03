Intruders steal two cars from same home while owners away

Two cars were stolen from the same property when intruders broke into a Koroit house and stole two sets of keys at the weekend.
No one was home at the time when the break-in happened on Friday, December 1, 2023 between 5pm and 7pm.
Detective Senior Constable Dave Hughson, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit said tools and computer equipment was also stolen.
Police have put out a call for CCTV footage from the area.
They have also appealed anyone with information to come forward about the thefts on Irvings Lane.
"The house was unattended and unknown offenders have gained entrance to the house and stolen some computer equipment and tools," Senior Constable Hughson said.
"They've stolen keys from inside (the home) and stolen two cars from the address."
One vehicle was a black 2005 Holden ClubSport with the registration 1WQ 6QK and the other was a white 2009 Mitsubishi Triton with the registration XJP 081.
"Police are asking any members of the public to keep a look out for these vehicles and if they live in the area and have any CCTV from around that time we'd be grateful (for them to provide us with it)," Senior Constable Hughson said.
Meanwhile, a 21-year-old Warrnambool man has been charged with aggravated burglary involving physically confronting a vulnerable 88-year-old widow at a home on Kiama Avenue on Thursday, November 30.
Anyone with information on the Koroit incident is urged to contact Warrnambool police on 5560 1333, or report anonymously to crimestoppers.com.au or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
