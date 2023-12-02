Multiple buyers secure their first homes as four properties sell at auction

Four houses sold under the hammer at Warrnambool auctions on Saturday, with multiple buyers snatching up their first homes.
Ray White Warrnambool Real Estate auctioneer Fergus Torpy said December was a good time of the year for home sales.
"Both buyers and sellers want to achieve things before the end of the year," he told The Standard.
"I think we have 18 auctions for the month of December, which is strong."
A four-bedroom property on Jamieson Street went for $1.23 million to a local couple, having previously sold for $900,000 in 2011.
Built in 1880, the historic house was joined by another period home on Ryot Street, which sold for $905,000.
The property went under the hammer for the first time since 1987, ultimately going to a couple relocating to Warrnambool.
The auction of a Gay Street home started off slow but was able to meet its reserve price, selling to first home buyers for $545,000.
Two more first home buyers battled it out over a Daltons Road property, with a winning bid of $530,000.
Only one of Ray White Warrnambool's homes failed to sell under the hammer, a four-bedroom build on Rosemary Court.
Although the home was passed in without a bid, Mr Torpy was unsurprised by the result.
"You sort of know sometimes when it's not going to sell under the hammer," he said.
"The market is sound but I wouldn't say it's been as strong as it was six months ago."
Mr Torpy suspected the latest rate increase in November could be a contributing factor, along with potential buyers putting househunting on hold during the holidays.
"But just looking at today, four out of five is pretty solid. It gives you good confidence still."
