Festive cheer draws community together as it keeps its unique identity

When the community gathered for the Carols by the Merri event on Friday night in Dennington, it was about more than ushering in the Christmas season.
For David Kelson and his Dennington Community Association members, it was a defining moment.
"We have two events each year, the Carols and Anzac Day," Mr Kelson said.
"Dennington has grown so much but we want to retain our identity, to ensure Dennington remains a unique place."
Mr Kelson said the carols was the perfect vehicle for this.
Not only does the community come in big numbers to enjoy the carols, more than 25 volunteers spent Friday setting up so the show went smoothly.
And the hungry masses were fed by the willing hands of the Dennington community, with the football-netball, cricket and rowing clubs, as well as St Johns Primary School, running a food court.
Mr Kelson said Carols by the Merri had been going for 24 years.
