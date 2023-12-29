Test your knowledge with our south-west mega sports quiz

Which Women's Big Bash League team did Port Campbell's Milly Illingworth sign with in October?

How many World of Outlaws races did Warrnambool sprintcar driver James McFadden win in 2023?

What picks did South Warrnambool's Luamon Lual and George Stevens go in the 2023 AFL draft?

Which two key forwards tied for leading goal kicking honours in the Warrnambool and District league this year?

How many premierships did South Warrnambool win across all football and netball grades in 2023?

How old was Hamish Sinnott when he won this year's this year's Maskell Medallist as the Hampden league's best footballer?

Nestles won its first Sungold T20 cup in January. Which Hamilton-based club did they beat in the final?

Where did Grassmere sprinter Layla Watson finish in the Stawell Gift women's final?

Which interstate driver celebrated their first career win in the opening night of the three-day Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Premier Speedway?

Pro golfer Marc Leishman finished in which place at the 2023 Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane in November?

Which former South Warrnambool captain-coach and Essendon premiership player passed away in 2023?

Which two Warrnambool and District Cricket Association clubs merged their playing groups ahead of the 2023-24 season?

Which South Warrnambool player was best on court in its open Hampden premiership win?

Warrnambool BMX rider Luke Pretlove tasted success at the Australian titles this year. How many gold medals did he bring home?

Which former Hampden league coach took the coaching reins of an AFLW team in 2023?

Which under 16 footballer kicked the winning goal for Koroit in the premiership?

Who won the 107th Melbourne to Warrnambool men's race in 2023?

Which Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club saw their import depart the eve of the 2023-24 season?

Warrnambool Mermaids coach Lee Primmer retired in 2023 after winning how many championships in the Warrnambool men's and women's programs?

Which club decided to wear its Indigenous-designed netball dresses for the entire 2023 season?

Connor Byrne had a day out for GWV Rebels in their return to Reid Oval in 2023. How many goals did the Koroit forward kick?

Jason Rowan kicked his 1000th Hampden league goal against which team this year?

Camperdown cycling export Grace Brown won which Australian UCI World Tour race in January?

Which jockey spent time away from the sport to have brain surgery this year?

Adam Dowie called time on his coaching career this year. Which four Hampden league clubs did he coach at?

Which former AFL player lined up for Moyston Willaura Pumas as part of the Carlton Draft?

Port Fairy Pirates landed which Warrnambool and District Cricket Association champion batter as its coach this year?

Ciaron Maher won his seventh Grand Annual Steeplechase with which jumper?

Which Koroit export joined Carlton's Hall of Fame this year?

South Warrnambool footballer Will White inked his first VFL contract with which club?

Which lawn bowls club won three of the four weekend pennant flags on offer in March?

Warrnambool basketball export Trevor Gleeson signed with which NBA club as an assistant coach in December?



Who captained Hampden league's under 23 Interleague team in 2023?



Which Warrnambool and District league premiership coach joined Port Fairy as its new open netball coach in September?

Which Warrnambool trainer won their home-town Cup this year with Rolls?

Which Portland footballer won the ANZAC day medal in the Tigers' win against Hamilton?

Which Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club ended a 20-year division one flag drought in March?

South Warrnambool's Ally O'Connor played for which state in the Australian Netball Championships in August?

In which country did Warrnambool wheelchair basketball Jaylen Brown sign his first professional contract?

Who was named MVP in Warrnambool Mermaids' Big V division one championship game?

Which North Warrnambool Eagles footballer celebrated 300 games in 2023?

Which two south-west towns hosted gift meetings for the first time this year?

Former AFL player Lewis Taylor returned to play for Terang Mortlake in 2023? How many games did he line up in, in what was an injury-interrupted season?

Which multiple Tour de France winner lined up in the Melbourne to Warrnambool men's race this year?

Which Warrnambool and District league club was rocked by a mid-season resignation of its senior football coach?

Who was named Warrnambool and District division one cricketer of the year for 2022/2023?

Which Hampden league club forfeited an open netball game in 2023?

Which two South West Cricket division one merged this year to remain in the association?

Which husband and wife duo coached their respective senior football and division one netball teams to the Warrnambool and District league grand final 2023?