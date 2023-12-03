'New technology': Crack-resistant road to be rolled out in city street

A new crack-resistant road resealing technology will be used to repair McGregors Road in Warrnambool - something that is set to save council money.
Work to resurface the road using an innovative seal treatment that includes fibreglass strands is scheduled to start on December 5.
A recent assessment of McGregors Road showed that it was nearing the point at which it would need to be a full pavement rehabilitation rather than simply resealing using traditional methods.
Mayor Ben Blain said full pavement rehabilitation was a much more involved, costly and disruptive process compared to road resealing.
"McGregors Road had reached a point where it was a suitable candidate for this relatively new technique that uses fibreglass threads to create a strong and crack-resistant membrane.
"While this technique is new to Warrnambool it has been used successfully elsewhere including on regional and metropolitan roads."
Cr Blain said a smooth and safe surface for vehicles was the main priority but the council needed to also look at efficiency gains to provide ratepayers with value for money.
"So we anticipate that not only will it deliver savings but it will be a solid road surface that may extend the life of the road for another decade," Cr Blain said.
"If this road technology works in Warrnambool as well as it has in other locations we'll consider expanding its use where appropriate."
The reseal is expected to be completed over four days, weather permitting.
The section of McGregors Road to be resurfaced is between Derby Street and Tozer Road.
