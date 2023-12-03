The Standard
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

'New technology': Crack-resistant road to be rolled out in city street

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 3 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McGregors Road in Warrnambool will be resurfaced with a crack-resistant technology.
McGregors Road in Warrnambool will be resurfaced with a crack-resistant technology.

A new crack-resistant road resealing technology will be used to repair McGregors Road in Warrnambool - something that is set to save council money.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.