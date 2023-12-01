Council's record-breaking countback saga ends: now for round two

The Victorian Electoral Commission has succeeded on its fourth attempt in the hunt for a replacement for Cr Jayden Smith, with former councillor Alistair McDonald accepting the role.
Cr Smith quit suddenly in October 2023, along with Cr Chrissy Hawker and CEO Paul Phelan, citing poor behaviour and ethics by his colleagues.
In response, the VEC initiated a countback process, which essentially sorted through the results of the 2020 council election to find the most popular candidate among those who didn't make it onto council. But the first three runners up were either uninterested in the role or too busy to accept, forcing the commission to repeat the process a record four times.
When Cr McDonald was last on council he faced behavioural issues of his own when he was suspended for two months for "inappropriate behaviour" at a council event in 2019.
An investigation found Cr McDonald had failed to treat a member of the community with dignity, he had acted in a way that may damage the council and had failed to exercise reasonable care and diligence in exercising his functions as a councillor.
Cr McDonald was contacted for comment.
Now that the council's first vacancy has been filled, the VEC can begin the process of replacing Cr Hawker. The law states each of the previous top candidates who declined to fill Cr Smith's vacancy must now be offered Cr Hawker's position. It means unless they have changed their minds over the past 10 days there will be at least another four countbacks.
A VEC spokesperson said the "base cost" for a countback was under $1000, but additional costs like advertising would add to the final price.
The council has already had to perform two countbacks to replace former mayor Anita Rank in mid-2023, and with at least four more to fill the first vacancy and at least another four to fill the second, the total bill is likely to push past $10,000.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell spoke in State Parliament on November 27 to suggest changing the law in light of the waste of time and money involved.
"It seems foolish we are currently going through a process where candidates have stated their lack of intention to accept any count back offer yet we still must go through this countback process as a legislative requirement," Ms Britnell said.
"I took the opportunity in the Parliament this week to speak with the Minister about changing the legislation to make it more efficient and avoid the expensive and time-consuming process we are seeing through the current countback process in the Glenelg Shire.
"Candidates should have the opportunity to declare their interest or lack thereof to prevent the waste of time and ratepayers' money in any countback."
Ms Britnell said she suggested the Local Government Minister could include the changes in the wider local government reforms announced earlier in November.
"The Minister has welcomed my suggestion and offered me the opportunity to work with the Department to improve the legislation which will be debated before the Parliament next year," Ms Britnell said.
