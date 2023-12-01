Right man for the job: Peter clocks up 50-years keeping the region moving

Warrnambool's Peter Chislett knows absolutely everything there is to know about bearings and spare parts.
For 50 years he's been working at Morsbearings, helping to keep the region's factories operating and endless trucks and cars moving.
It's not unusual for the veteran salesman to get a 2am callout to provide a bearing or part needed immediately to keep the region's factories functioning.
Mr Chislett began working in the highly-specialised role on December 2, 1973 at the age of 16.
He left Warrnambool High School and in his early days he'd collect and deliver parcels to various city garages and workshops on the Morsbearings' bike.
He joined owners Ross and Dianne Nicholson who bought the business in 1973 and he and other long-term team members have become more like family over the years.
Mr Chislett said nowadays it was unusual for people to remain at one workplace for their entire career.
He worked there when he married wife Kerrie as they welcomed their children Sarah and Scott and in latter years grandchildren Ethan, Will and Lily arrived.
Mr Chislett has had to continue to learn as technology and industries evolved.
"There's a lot of different parts now," Mr Chislett said. "Years and years ago it was just bearings but now we do hydraulic hoses and universal joints and all that sort of gear.
"There's a heap of different stuff since I started. We only had bearings and seals (in the beginning)."
He plans to retire in March 2024, spelling the end of an era.
The only sore point is that Mr Chislett is a Collingwood supporter, while most of his workmates support long-time rival Carlton in the AFL.
"It's good fun," Mr Chislett said. There's good company and good people to work with. The only problem is they follow Carlton. That's the only problem. We're always laughing."
His colleagues and their families presented him with a cake and balloons on Friday, December 1, 2023, ahead of his 50-year milestone on Saturday, December 2.
"It was a nice surprise," Mr Chislett said.
Owner Ross Nicholson said it was a pleasure to work with Mr Chislett, who was great with customers and knew his stuff.
"It's a real specialist game," Mr Nicholson said. "You've just got to know your job. At 2am if one of the factories break down someone's got to be here.
"It's just part of the job. It's a specialist field and Peter quite often gets called out if I'm not available. It doesn't matter what time. We work 24 hours. It's the job."
