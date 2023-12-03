Woman armed with metal pole bashes former friend following Facebook feud

Two sisters allegedly armed themselves with metal poles before bashing a former Warrnambool friend at her home.
Cheyanne Mabb, 24, pleaded guilty in the Koori division of the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, December 1, to recklessly causing injury and three counts of unlawful assault.
She was placed on an 18-month therapeutic community corrections order, with conditions she undertake treatment and a rehabilitation program.
Police told the court during the late hours of March 14 the Mabb sisters, Cheyanne and her sister Cianna, attended at the victim's address in west Warrnambool.
They were loitering around the front lawn near a vehicle before leaving.
Soon after there was a Facebook messenger conversation between Cheyanne Mabb and a woman who was a friend of her former partner.
Mabb called the woman's address a Warrnambool "crack shack" and that woman recommended Mabb find something better to do than smash up cars.
Police said the sisters arrived back at the west Warrnambool address at 12.20am and there was a young child present.
Cheyanne Mabb argued with a woman while there were three men and another woman at the address.
Police said both sisters were armed with metal poles, while the victim tried to defend herself with a golf club.
Police allege both sisters struck the victim multiple times to the head, back and shoulders.
The victim had blood running down her face from a large gash and another woman was also struck.
The principal victim went to hospital and the gash was glued.
She also suffered bruising to her back, shoulders and her right hand.
Cheyanne Mabb told police after being arrested she'd been out driving and denied they were armed with weapons or assaulting anyone.
On Friday she told the court she had been bullied by a group of people for months.
"I went to the cops. They (the group) tried to bash me multiple times. They damaged my car and tried to bash my mum," she said.
"I was out driving around and (a man) came straight after me and tried to ram me."
Mabb said she regretted what happened.
"I was in the wrong place at the wrong time. We used to be good friends (the victim), but when we (her and her former partner) split up they came straight after me," she said.
Mabb said she felt everyone in Warrnambool was against her and she had applied for an emergency housing transfer.
A lawyer for Mabb said her client's actions were out of character and she had limited prior court appearances.
She said her client's sister Cianna suffered with mental health and drug abuse issues and when she heard her sister felt threatened and bullied things got out of hand.
But magistrate Simon Guthrie said the sisters had gone around to a woman's home while armed after Facebook messenger communications with someone they said they feared.
He said that was not the actions of someone who felt threatened or bullied.
Mr Guthrie said Mabb's actions were carefully planned, they arrived at 12.20am while armed and that was incredibly troubling - the actions of someone conducting themselves like a vigilante.
He said they were the actions of someone taking the law into their own hands.
After conversations with the Koori court elders, the magistrate said the offending was too serious for a good behaviour bond and he believed Mabb had anger issues which needed to be addressed.
Mabb's sister Cianna appeared in the same court on Friday and pleaded guilty to an unrelated assault committed in December 2017.
On that day the sisters were involved in a brawl with two other women at Warrnambool's summer carnival at Lake Pertobe.
One of the victims suffered a broken nose, while the other was forced into a fence, causing large scratches.
The court heard Cianna would appear in court again on the new matters for a plea hearing in March 2024.
