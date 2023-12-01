The Standard
Veteran who lived his life on the wild side marks 100th birthday milestone

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated December 1 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 2:00pm
Warrnambool resident Neil Campbell has turned 100. Here, he holds a birthday card sent to him by King Charles. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool resident Neil Campbell has turned 100. Here, he holds a birthday card sent to him by King Charles. Picture by Anthony Brady

A long-time vehicle enthusiast and fitter and turner who keenly joined the war effort jokes he's "not celebrating but tolerating" his 100th birthday.

