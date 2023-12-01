The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Art gallery with 'commanding presence' at Civic Green could cost $52.5m

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 1 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the preferred options for a new art gallery would be a commanding presence at the Civic Green site.
One of the preferred options for a new art gallery would be a commanding presence at the Civic Green site.

A new art gallery next to Warrnambool's Civic Green would cost at least $52.5 million with two options unveiled in an updated business case for the project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.