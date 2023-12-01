Koroit streetscape renewal takes giant step towards full funding

Moyne Shire Council is just one step away from being able to fully fund the long-awaited renewal of central Koroit.
Chief executive officer Brett Davis broke the news at the monthly council meeting on November 27. Cr Jim Doukas prompted the announcement, asking Mr Davis whether there was "a bit of good news" regarding Koroit's application to the federal government's Growing Regions Fund?
"Very much so," Mr Davis said.
"It's a highly competitive process and a number of projects have been knocked out, but we were informed early Friday that we're through the first significant post and have been asked to submit a full bid."
The council had submitted an expression of interest for a $2 million grant in August, pledging to match the funding with a further $2 million from its own coffers.
The $4 million total would be enough to fund the remainder of the renewal project now that the incredibly expensive plan to put Commercial Road's power lines underground has been ditched.
Assets and community director Edith Farrell said council staff were already working on the final application, which is due on January 15, 2024.
"We would know the outcome of that by about March or April," Ms Farrell said.
Even a few months ago the prospect of having the project fully funded seemed years away, with the renewal plan repeatedly being overlooked for both state and federal support.
This time last year the council voted to make the streetscape plan its number one advocacy priority, but when it again missed out on funding in May's state budget, Koroit locals expressed their frustration at the lack of progress.
In response the councillors pledged $1 million at the July monthly meeting to get works underway immediately on they north side of Commercial Road, while locals agreed to can the plan to underground the power lines.
The councillors also agreed to reserving $2 million from the 2024-25 budget as a dollar-for-dollar commitment to the Growing Regions Fund grant proposal. They also reallocated $300,000 from the annual drainage budget in October to upgrade the drainage in Commercial Road and ensure the footpath works weren't delayed.
That first tranche of works is now underway. Ms Farrell said if the grant funding was approved the remaining works could start before mid-2024.
