Friday, 1 December 2023
Koroit streetscape renewal takes giant step towards full funding

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
December 1 2023 - 3:08pm
Koroit's tired streetscape has been calling out for renewal and with Moyne Shire Council at the final funding hurdle the project may finally proceed.
Moyne Shire Council is just one step away from being able to fully fund the long-awaited renewal of central Koroit.

