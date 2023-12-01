The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Revealed: Cash splash needed to fund new pool with cost as high as $80m

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 1 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's pool needs urgent attention a new report has found. Picture file
Warrnambool's pool needs urgent attention a new report has found. Picture file

A new pool for Warrnambool could cost as much as $80.5 million if built on a greenfields site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.