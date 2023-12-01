Revealed: Cash splash needed to fund new pool with cost as high as $80m

A new pool for Warrnambool could cost as much as $80.5 million if built on a greenfields site.
It is one of three options outlined in a new aquatic strategy for the city which will go before council on Monday, December 3, 2023.
The future of the ageing AquaZone facility has been under the microscope after concerns were raised about how long the city's outdoor pool could last.
Originally opened in 1962, the facility underwent a major revamp and expansion in 2002 but little was done to the outdoor pool.
About $160,000 was spent on developing a strategy for the facility's future.
The report found "urgent investment" was needed to keep the "outdated" outdoor pool operational over the short to medium term saying it had "reached the end of its useful life".
Assessments done in 2017 found while the outdoor pool was structurally sound, the walls needed to be replaced and the integrity of the jointing was "questionable".
A condition audit of the site found $3 million was needed over the next 10 years just to "patchwork" the pools.
A two-stage upgrade of facilities at the current location would cost about $59.7 million.
About $10 million alone was needed to construct a new 50-metre pool and refurbish the current pools. This first stage would also include partially covering the outdoor pool and installing additional changerooms and spectator seating.
Stage two would improve access from the car park, expand the gym and add a warm water pool, sauna, spa and steam room. The swimming club rooms at the eastern end of the existing outdoor pool would also be relocated.
But the report did raise concerns about the lack of parking at the site and its accessibility for people with mobility issues.
The third, and most expensive option, would be a greenfields site but just where that would be was yet to be determined.
The $80.5 million cost of the project would include $45.2 million for building works, $33.9 million for other project costs and $1.4 million to decommission the current AquaZone site.
But the report's authors warn the costs could vary "quite substantially".
Councillors will vote on Monday to begin public consultation on the report.
