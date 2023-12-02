The chef who's using recycling to fundraise for a new playground

A Port Fairy restaurateur has turned his recycling into a way to give back to his community.
Alex Hutabarat, who owns Alexo Pizza and Bistro on Sackville Street, is fundraising one bottle at a time through Victoria's Container Deposit Scheme.
The initiative offers 10 cents per recycled drink container, which the chef will use to build a playground in the remote Sumatran village of Pagarsinondi.
Mr Hutabarat grew up in the village and continues to visit to improve its infrastructure with this latest initiative coming after more than a decade of work.
"Where I come from in Sumatra, we don't really have a playground," Mr Hutabarat told The Standard.
While more than 50,000 bottles will need to be recycled to reach the $5000 fundraising goal, Mr Hutabarat wasn't concerned.
"For a long time before this program came from the government, I'd been throwing the bottles out," he told The Standard.
"Now that there's a recycling machine nearby, I go there every week."
Every Monday, Mr Hutabarat deposits old containers from Alexo's at his local refund point.
"We make $20 or $30 sometimes and in summer we can make twice or three times as much because it's busier," he said.
"So I think we can do it. We can make $5000 by the end of next year."
The chef estimates that several hundred children from Pagarsinondi would benefit from the new playground.
"But there's three different villages surrounding, so if we built a really good playground maybe they would come too," he said.
"I just made an estimate for $5000 to make a proper one, it'll probably be more."
Mr Hutabarat said he'd appreciate help from locals and other business owners but remains dedicated to fundraising through the recycling scheme.
"I've talked to a few people and said 'if you have any empty bottles, bring it to Alexo's and I'll take it to the recycling machine'," he said.
