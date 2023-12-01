The Standard
Friday, 1 December 2023
New rules to make sure new homes will go to workers who need them most

By Jessica Greenan
Updated December 1 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 12:09pm
While Corangamite Shire Council's Unlocking Housing Timboon project progresses, a new policy sets out who would be able to purchase the lots when they hit the market.
Salary caps and job limitations will be used to ensure new homes in Timboon will go to those who need them most.

