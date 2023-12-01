New rules to make sure new homes will go to workers who need them most

Salary caps and job limitations will be used to ensure new homes in Timboon will go to those who need them most.
With eight new lots being made available at (part) 5 and 17 Curdies Road for Corangamite Shire Council's Unlocking Housing project, new rules have been created to determine who would be able to buy the properties first.
According to the new Key Worker Preferential Access Scheme Policy, potential buyers must belong to one of eight industries and earn less than $130,485 a year. If purchasing the lot with another person, they would jointly have to earn less than $208,775.
Those key industries include agriculture, forestry and fishing; health care and social assistance; education and training; retail trade; construction, accommodation and food services; professional, scientific and technical services; and electricity, gas, water and waste services.
By targeting those key workers and creating more housing, the council hopes to position Timboon as a future key service centre to the Great Ocean Road for housing, tourism, accommodation, commercial and industrial opportunities.
Meanwhile, if the owner of a business - located within the shire's municipality - wanted a lot to provide accommodation for employees, those workers must belong to one of those key industries.
The new policy - which was voted in during the shire's November 30, 2023 meeting - also determined that the lots would be exclusively available to qualified purchasers for 45 days. After that, any unsold lots would be made available to the general public without restriction.
The owner of a lot must construct a home on the land within two years.
Coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels said the policy echoed what the community had suggested.
"The agreements reflect what the community came up with on the whole from many meetings held," he said.
"As well as the community reference group which I'd like to acknowledge which worked extremely hard to achieve a good outcome.
"This is just a policy which sets it out for the first round of lots."
