Saputo welcomes ACCC decision on Coles deal

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 1 2023 - 11:04am, first published 10:55am
Saputo Dairy Australia has welcomed the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's decision not to oppose the sale of its two fresh milk manufacturing sites to Coles Group Limited.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

