Saputo welcomes ACCC decision on Coles deal

Saputo Dairy Australia has welcomed the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's decision not to oppose the sale of its two fresh milk manufacturing sites to Coles Group Limited.
In a statement issued on Friday morning, December 1, SDA said fresh milk products remained an important part of its business and as part of the sale agreement of the Laverton North and Erskine Park facilities with Coles, Saputo would continue to have fresh milk products processed at the two manufacturing facilities.
"There will also be no changes to SDA's valued farmer relationships. SDA retains its direct Milk Supply Agreements with farmers, and suppliers' milk will continue to be collected and processed throughout Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia and Tasmania," the statement said.
"Approximately 48 roles across the two sites will transfer to Coles on completion of the sale process, which is expected to occur towards the middle of calendar 2024.
"SDA will continue to work closely with Coles to finalise the transaction and ensure the transition has minimal impact on operations and all stakeholders involved."
The statement said with a long-term vision for success in Australia, SDA remained committed to the Australian dairy industry.
"The company will continue to make investment and strategic decisions to maximise its return for every litre of milk and further strengthen its position as a high-quality, low-cost processor," SDA said.
Saputo Dairy Australia produces, markets and distributes a wide range of high-quality dairy and non-dairy products for the domestic and international markets including cheese, dairy alternative cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products and dairy ingredients.
