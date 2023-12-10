'Labour of love' being transformed into Allansford pop-up gallery

Marion Gorr and her late husband Jon Gorr had a vision for their Allansford property.
The couple bought it in 1999 and began developing it.
The labour of love includes their home, Mrs Gorr's former textile studio and two small studio apartments.
The studio will be transformed into a pop-up gallery to display Mrs Gorr's artworks and those of other south-west artists later this month.
The Hand Built Gallery will feature Mrs Gorr's paintings, which are inspired by nature, as well as pieces by David Higgins and textile artist Brenda Harrison.
Mrs Gorr said there may also be works from other artists.
The 70-year-old, who is originally from New Zealand, was taught to draw and paint by a man who was a member of the Irish Republican Army.
He was unwell and Mrs Gorr's father allowed him to live in their home in Hawke's Bay in New Zealand.
"Dad nursed him until he died," she said.
"He taught me about drawing and painting."
Mrs Gorr said she had painted all of her life.
She said she had decided to open a pop-up gallery before she sold the studio and apartments
"It used to be a textiles studio and we had many workshops here with people from all over the world," she said.
Mrs Gorr said she was sad her husband, who was affectionately known as Elephant, would not be at the opening.
He was killed after he was hit by a car while cycling in Allansford in 2021.
The pop-up gallery, at 29 Brown Street in Allansford, will officially open on Thursday, December 14.
Mrs Gorr said members of the public were welcome to attend the launch from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.
The gallery will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 3pm after the opening.
