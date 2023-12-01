'We're ready to see if fairytales come true': Retiring hoop teams up with Warrnambool trainer

ASTUTE Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith doesn't believe in fairytales but he hopes his sprinter Triple Missile can deliver one in the $1.5 million Group One Winterbottom Stakes at Ascot in Perth.
Champion jockey Damien Oliver, who retires from race riding on December 16, has his second last ride in a Group One race on the Smith-trained Triple Missile in the Saturday, December 2 feature race.
Smith said he was happy with Triple Missile's fitness and condition since he arrived in Perth from Warrnambool just under two weeks ago.
"We're full steam ahead with Triple Missile into the Winterbottom," Smith told The Standard.
"I'm not into the fairytale stuff but it would be one if Ollie can get another Group One victory at his second-last ride in a Group One race before he retires in a fortnight.
"I go back a long way with Ollie. I'll never forget I gave him a few of his first rides back in Perth when he was just starting his career as a fresh-faced apprentice in 1988."
Triple Missile has drawn barrier one in the big sprint feature and Smith believes it'll be an advantage for his underrated sprinter.
"Drawing that barrier should allow Ollie to sit on the pace and let him cuddle Triple Missile to have one last crack at them," he said.
"I gave him a good 600-metre training gallop on Wednesday morning and he seems in great order. We're ready to see if fairytales come true."
Triple Missile is a $7 chance in the Winterbottom while Overpass is the $3.20 favourite.
Meanwhile, Caulfield hosts Victoria's main meeting on December 2. Warrnambool trainers Matthew Williams, Maddi Raymond, Patrick Ryan and Tom Dabernig have runners on the 10-race program.
