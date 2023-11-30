'All on the line' as home-town horse trainer chases Jericho Cup glory

SIX months of hard work and planning are on the line when Aaron Purcell saddles up his New Zealand-bred galloper Wilewink in Sunday's $300,000 Jericho Cup (4600 metres) at Warrnambool.
Purcell earmarked Wilewink for Australia's longest flat race after the seven-year-old entered his stables in June 2023.
"It's all on the line on Sunday. I'm just glad Adelaide trainer Michael Hickmott got in contact with me about the horse," he said.
"Michael suggested Wilewink would make an ideal Jericho Cup horse and a good jumper. I reckon Michael will be proven right on both fronts.
"Wilewink has had eight starts for us and won two and been placed on four occasions.
"He stays all day and will be suited by the 4600 metres of the Jericho while some of the other runners will struggle to run out the distance. I've been very impressed how well Wilewink jumps.
"We'll give him the run in the Jericho and then set him for jumps races next year."
The December 3 race sees the sixth running of the Jericho Cup which acknowledges the Australian Light Horsemen and their World War I heroics.
Purcell believes this year's race has attracted its strongest field.
"It's a bloody good field of tough stayers and that's what you need to win a Jericho - a tough stayer," he said.
"There's probably six really good chances. It was tough to qualify this year compared to previous years.
"Trying to sort out the form for the race is difficult as you've got horses coming from various parts of Australia and New Zealand.
"The hardest horse to gauge is the top-weight Prismatic. He's trained by the astute Kiwi horseman Mark Walker.
"Prismatic may prove to be the best horse in the race as he's got some very good form back in New Zealand."
The Jericho Cup is race eight on a nine-event program and will be run at 4.55pm.
