World of opportunity secured for clients at a little cafe with a big heart

Exemptions are being made to secure the career opportunities of about a dozen clients with a disability at a new and improved cafe.
The Little Acorn - an enterprise run by not-for-profit disability service provider Cooinda at 137 High Street Terang - has had its future secured for a further 21 years after Corangamite Shire councillors voted to break its current five-year lease.
Councillors also voted to enter into a five-year rent-free period - at a cost of about $55,000 to council - to allow Cooinda to invest the money into its expansion.
That expansion includes a new commercial kitchen, additional seating, decking overlooking the dry lake and an accessible bathroom.
Central ward councillor Ruth Gstrein said it was a "great outcome" for the former maternal and child health centre which now provided opportunities for about 12 Cooinda participants each week.
"Little Acorn is a real asset there on the highway," she said.
"Anyone who's been in there (knows) it's a really warm and welcoming environment.
"It's good to see Cooinda is taking the step and spending substantial dollars in expanding Little Acorn and creating another experience with outdoor dining, increased seating with more space and increased hours.
"The fact they're moving their commercial kitchen into this new extension is going to be just terrific for the clients that work at The Little Acorn.
"The opportunity it's going to give them in an inclusive environment can't be measured so I'm very supportive of entering into this 21 lease (which) gives them the security they need to spend the money they're spending.
"I don't have a problem with supporting the five-year rent-free period, it's going to come as a $55,000 to $56,000 cost for council over that term but I think that's a good investment."
Meanwhile, councillors also voted to extend the Skipton Progress Association's lease of 10 Montgomery Street for a further five years.
North ward councillor Nick Cole said it was an important community asset.
"The Skipton Progress Association uses this as their headquarters for their newsletter which is a magnificent read, he said.
"They do an outstanding job and keep the community up to date and focused and running in the right direction. As we know, these sorts of things take up a lot of room and not everyone has a dedicated space to do them in so this gives them an opportunity to keep it all together and keep someone's house tidy."
