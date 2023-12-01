'Record set straight': Grieving wife relieved Coroner overturns finding

The heartbroken wife of a man killed while cycling is relieved she has "set the record straight".
Jon Gorr was killed when he was hit by a car while riding his bike on Tooram Road in Allansford about 3pm on September 28, 2011.
After a thorough investigation by the Victoria Police major collision investigation unit, the motorist was not charged with any offence in connection with Mr Gorr's death.
His wife Marion Gorr, 70, said her husband, who was 62, loved cycling.
"He rode almost 20 kilometres every day," Mrs Gorr said.
On the day of his death, Mrs Gorr went out shopping and later visited a friend in Allansford.
She said she suddenly had a terrible feeling of dread.
Her friend asked what was wrong and she replied: "it's Elephant".
Mrs Gorr said her husband was known as Elephant to everyone who knew him.
The nickname came from a former flat mate because he would wake her up when he finished his job in the early hours of the morning.
Mrs Gorr said her husband was heavy footed - he wasn't quiet when he made his presence know.
"He would come home at 4 in the morning after driving a taxi and she would hear him come in and then he would manage to disturb the cat and she would say 'that's bloody Elephant'," Mrs Gorr laughed.
After his death Mrs Gorr was told there would be a coronial inquest.
However, she was not asked to give evidence.
"The coroner's report arrived and I let it sit there for three months - I didn't open it," Mrs Gorr said.
However, at the urging of her late husband's parents she finally read it.
Mrs Gorr said she felt physically sick when she read it.
The finding was Mr Gorr had failed to give way at the intersection of Maria Street and Tooram Road.
Mrs Gorr said she was convinced this was not correct.
She said the report stated the car had damage to its front bonnet, which she believed indicated he had been hit from behind.
Mrs Gorr vowed to have the inquest reopened.
She hired experts to reconstruct the accident and go over the evidence.
Mrs Gorr said she was relieved when she was notified the Coroner would hold another inquest.
"Only one in 100 are approved," she said.
On this occasion, Mrs Gorr spoke.
"It was very satisfying to speak because I felt there was no acknowledgement of Elephant's life," she said.
"His life ended in the worst possible way."
On October 30, 2023 Coroner David Ryan amended his initial finding.
"The evidence does not support a finding that Mr Gorr failed to give way at the intersection of Maria Street and Tooram Road," he said.
"It is acknowledged that this finding which I made on the evidence before me on 22 May 2022 has been the cause of significant distress to Mr Gorr's family."
Mrs Gorr said she was relieved she had pushed for the follow-up inquest.
