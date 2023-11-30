The Standard
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Founder pushes for one Jericho Cup day feature race to be shifted

By Jenny McLaren
December 1 2023 - 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Gibbins wants to see one of the Jericho Day features moved to Flemington. File picture
Bill Gibbins wants to see one of the Jericho Day features moved to Flemington. File picture

Jericho Cup founder Bill Gibbins is championing a move for one of the event's feature races, the Charge at Beersheba Sprint, to be held at Flemington on Anzac Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.