Founder pushes for one Jericho Cup day feature race to be shifted

Jericho Cup founder Bill Gibbins is championing a move for one of the event's feature races, the Charge at Beersheba Sprint, to be held at Flemington on Anzac Day.
Gibbins said the race deserved Group One status on the Flemington stage on one of Australia's most revered national days.
He envisioned the sprint and a re-enactment of the charge, currently held as part of Warrnambool's Jericho Cup race day, could be scheduled for Flemington's Anzac Day meeting which is headlined by the 2800m St Leger.
Gibbins, who is in Warrnambool for Sunday, December 3's Jericho Cup, is keen to pursue the proposal despite previously floating the idea with the Victoria Racing Club without success.
"I've already said to the VRC I reckon they would get 50,000 to 60,000 people there," he told The Standard.
"The charge deserves to be a Group One race and Flemington is the logical place for it."
Gibbins' vision is for a Light Horse re-enactment group to take part in the Anzac Day parade before making its way along the Maribyrnong River Trail to Flemington racecourse.
As a lead-in to the 1000-metre race, a dramatic re-enactment of the Beersheba charge would be staged by dozens of Light Horsemen in full uniform, bayonets drawn, galloping at full tilt down the Flemington straight to a stirring soundtrack.
Riders would form two waves, representing their original counterparts from Victoria and New South Wales.
Gibbins said Flemington's six-furlong (1200m) straight, known as 'the straight six', would be the perfect location for the charge and an ideal platform to raise the race's profile.
"It's just logical to have it down the straight," he said.
Gibbins said moving the sprint to Flemington would not detract from the Warrnambool meeting.
He said Beersheba would maintain a strong presence at the cup through other races such as the Midnight Madness Handicap and the Harry Bell Maiden with both centred on the charge.
The Jericho Cup is at Warrnambool on Sunday, December 2, 2023.
