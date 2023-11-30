The Standardsport
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

GALLERY: Annual Twenty20 Cup kicks off with exciting matches

December 1 2023 - 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merrivale captain Joe Kenna sends one down for the Tigers against Koroit. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Merrivale captain Joe Kenna sends one down for the Tigers against Koroit. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's Twenty20 Cup kicked off on Thursday, November 30 with 16 hungry teams vying for the ultimate prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.