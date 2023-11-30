GALLERY: Annual Twenty20 Cup kicks off with exciting matches

The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's Twenty20 Cup kicked off on Thursday, November 30 with 16 hungry teams vying for the ultimate prize.
The Standard's photographer Eddie Guerrero captured some of the action on the field as Merrivale played host to Koroit in a low-scoring but entertaining clash, winning by five wickets.
There was some impressive individual highlights on the night, with Nestles opener Simon Dart smashing 107 off 57 against Spring Creek, Port Fairy's Alex Jennings blasting 60 and taking two wickets against Russells Creek and North Warrnambool Eels batter Kory Howlett crafting a brutal 84 from 41 balls against Hawkesdale.
