Lack of housing hampering South West Healthcare's recruiting efforts, says CEO

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
December 1 2023 - 10:09am
South West Healthcare CEO Craig Fraser said a lack of housing remained an issue for the health service.
A lack of housing remains an issue for South West Healthcare.

