Man 'terrorised' carer for a year with explicit images

UPDATE, Friday, 10.30am:
A Warrnambool man who sent anonymous explicit images to a carer for more than 12 months has been placed on a good behaviour bond.
Christopher Bentham, 22, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 30 to charges headed by the offence of directing sexual activity that could cause fear and distress.
In sentencing on Friday morning magistrate Simon Guthrie said if Bentham had a criminal history he would be in a very different position.
He said Bentham's offending involved planning and "clever planning".
"I found it very clever and targeted," he said.
Bentham was not convicted, placed on an 18-month good behaviour bond with the conditions he continue treatment recommended by his health providers, including doctors, a psychologist and others.
Mr Guthrie said he agreed with Bentham's lawyer about overburdening the defendant by placing him on a community corrections order.
But, he warned Bentham if he breached the good behaviour bond by re-offending and came back before court "things will be different".
"I hope you can reflect on how your offending impacted on the victim," Mr Guthrie said.
"This went on for a long time and was repeated for a long time. You don't want to come back. The (sentencing) alternatives become somewhat limited."
The magistrate said in sentencing he took took into account the expansive victim impact statement, which indicated the offending had a massive impact on the victim, and some of those impacts continued.
He said extensive medical information had been submitted to the court which outlined chronic background mental health and other issues, as well as ongoing support.
Mr Guthrie said he also noted comments in a psychologist's report.
He said the psychologist noted Bentham said: "Something snapped inside of me. I had to get back at her."
"Make no mistake this is very serious offending and totally unacceptable by community standards," Mr Guthrie told Bentham.
Earlier: A man who terrorised a carer for more than 12 months with explicit images will be sentenced today, Friday, December 1, 2023.
Christopher Bentham, 22, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 30 to charges headed by the offence of directing sexual activity that could cause fear and distress.
The court was told Bentham sent pictures and footage of himself in the shower committing a sexual act to a woman via Facebook and other social media platforms including Snapchat and Instagram.
He sent friend requests and then when accepted he would send the images and footage.
The woman blocked the anonymous sender but then repeatedly received new friend requests.
The pattern of offending happened over more than 12 months before the victim reported the matter to Warrnambool police's sex offences and child abuse investigation team members.
An officer was able to track down the computer IP address involved and identified the man.
A warrant was executed and the shower in the images and footage was matched in the offender's home.
His mobile phone was seized and searched, deleted emails located and the evidence supported he was the person creating the anonymous accounts and sending the explicit material.
During an interview with police Bentham admitted sending the images and videos but could not explain why he did it.
The victim said in January 2022 she had started receiving the messages, which persisted for more than 12 months.
She said the material was graphic, she didn't know who it was from but it was someone linked to her.
The victim said she was suspicious of all men she came in contact with and when the offender was identified she felt betrayed and that a trust had been broken.
She said she became scared to leave her house or go for a walk, didn't want to go to the supermarket or go out with friends.
The woman said she couldn't let a child use her mobile phone for fear they would find an explicit message.
She said the offending had a massive impact and had changed her life.
A lawyer for Bentham said her client had a mental health assistance referral to a doctor and was receiving counselling.
She said Bentham suffered chronic background mental health issues and had been treated since he was a child.
She told the court Bentham had no criminal record, was a young offender and now actively engaging with support services.
He also has the support of his family and a new puppy to help occupy him.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said Bentham had been continually blocked by the victim but found ways to create new anonymous social media accounts.
He said there was significant planning involved in the offending despite Bentham's disability.
The magistrate said he would consider the matter overnight and simply could not decide on a penalty.
"I simply can't give a decision now," he told those in court, explaining that putting Bentham on a community corrections order could be setting him up to fail.
Bentham will return to court to be sentenced on Friday morning.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.