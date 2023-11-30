Stolen items found, offender to spend more time in jail

A man accused of involvement in a burglary and theft at the Terang racecourse has been told he will spend further time in jail.
Dean Timothy Barnes, 42, asked for a sentence indication in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court.
On Thursday, November 30, his lawyer Michelle Lothian accepted a sentence indicating further jail time to be likely followed by a community corrections order.
That assessment is expected to take a week and Barnes will return to court for sentencing on December 8.
It's expected some of his charges will be withdrawn and others amended on the next date.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said at the next hearing he would have an assessment from Office Of Corrections staff about Barnes' suitability to do a CCO.
He said he would read that report before deciding on a sentence.
Barnes was charged with offences after a burglary and theft at the Terang racecourse overnight on Sunday, July 16, during which a Holden Colorado and tools were stolen.
Police executed a warrant at a Baynes Street address where the stolen vehicle was found in the backyard and stolen items in Barnes' partner's vehicle.
