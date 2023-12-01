'Honour the commitment': State government must stick to hospital plan

The state government won high praise from our community and this masthead when it announced a $384m commitment in 2020 to redevelop the city's hospital. The cash would cover a massive overhaul: a new laundry and logistics hub in the city's industrial estate, which would clear the way for a multi-storey clinical tower that would house a dialysis suite, six full-size operating theatres, 22 new inpatient beds a new emergency department, and a 120-space underground car park.