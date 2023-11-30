English cricketer flourishing in unfamiliar batting position on Aussie soil

English cricketer Jake Dickinson was recruited to Nirranda for his pace bowling but it's with the willow that he has stamped himself upon the Warrnambool and District cricket division two competition.
The 20-year-old Durham native is accustomed to batting in the middle-order but has taken a liking to the number three position with the Knights.
He has plundered 319 runs so far this season at an average of 63.80, with a century and three 50s - one of which came in a division three game because the Knights' division two opponent forfeited.
He has also claimed 11 wickets for the Knights' first XI which is sitting seventh on the second division table.
Dickinson, who was involved in the prestigious Durham cricket academy from age nine until last year, attributes some of his form to playing four consecutive seasons without a break.
He spent the last Australian summer with North Kalgoorlie Cricket Club in Western Australia before returning home to play with Bishop Auckland.
A second stint in Australia beckoned and so far he is loving life with the Knights.
"It's a bit different being at Nirranda because obviously a lot of the teams are based in Warrnambool but it's a bit more of a family feel out in Nirranda because there's not much there and you kind of know all the lads and get to know people that come down and watch," he told The Standard.
"...the Nirranda lads have been really welcoming."
He also appreciates how understanding the club has been of his desire to travel during his stay.
"I'm here to play cricket and I'm here to do everything I can to help the club win the flag which is the ultimate goal but I also want to travel and see Australia," he said.
"As long as I make myself available for games, I just go 'look I'm not going to be at training this week I'm off to Sydney or whatever', they'll go 'perfect, no worries'.
"Whereas I think with some other clubs it might not be the same reception so I'm pretty grateful for that."
Living in Warrnambool and playing for the Knights wasn't Dickinson's original plan.
Through connections with one of his coaches at home, he intended to line up for a Bendigo club.
However when talks broke down, he spoke to close friend and Northern Raiders English import Jake Louth - who put him in contact with the Knights.
Having Louth around, as well as partner Astrid who is experiencing Australian life alongside him, has made things easier for Dickinson on the other side of the world.
He is familiar living away from home though after boarding at Sedbergh school during his youth - an institution known for its sporting prowess, producing a host of star rugby players and cricketers, including current star English batter Harry Brook.
Dickinson was also a talented rugby player while at school but gave it away to focus on cricket.
Rugby isn't the dominant football code in Warrnambool but he is familiar with Australian Rules, tasting it for the first time while in WA.
"I played a couple of ressies games. Kicked a goal, sat in the forward pocket and carried on like a pork chop," he said with a laugh.
Dickinson, who is working as a labourer for McCutcheon Bricklaying, is aiming to "have fun" this season but understands the club has signed him to help them win games.
"Realistically the club's got me over here to win a flag and hopefully I can help them in that journey," he said.
In the meantime, the Englishman is part of Warrnambool's Melbourne Country Week and Festival of Cricket 31-player squad as just one of three players from division two clubs.
"I've put in some good performances I think so far, so as long as I keep doing that then hopefully I can kick on and get into that country week squad (team) and hopefully we have a good week when we go away and hopefully win something," he said.
