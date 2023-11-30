The Standard
Friday, 1 December 2023
'We could swim out of here in your tears': Late son inspires fundraising

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated December 1 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 9:30am
TV and radio presenter Carrie Bickmore with Camperdown's Amy and Riley Stephenson during the Point 2 Pinnacle walk in Tasmania. Picture supplied
LACHLAN Stephenson always found a way to make his family laugh, even in the most devastating moments.

