'One of a kind': Farewell to a true legend

He was a passionate city councillor for about 25 years in total between 1968 and 2008, he served three terms as mayor. He was an undertaker with Guyetts funerals for 42 years, almost half his life. He was a devout Catholic and the mainstay of St Vincent de Paul Society for decades. He helped when anyone asked, he helped when people didn't ask. As his son Gerard told us this week, "there'll never be anybody like that ever again because people don't have the time or inclination to be involved in so many things".