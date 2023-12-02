'One of a kind': Farewell to a true legend

Dear valued subscriber,
We throw around the term legend, champion and icon too easily and too often these days. By definition, they should only be used when people have surpassed others or been elevated to elite company and stood the test of time.
This week I paused, cringed when I typed "legend" as I contemplated a headline to describe Jack Daffy, a former Warrnambool mayor who died, aged 90.
Those terms really irk me because when they are thrown around loosely, they de-value those who genuinely deserve them.
In the brief pause I asked myself, 'how else do you describe a person like Jack Daffy?'
It was Cr Daffy and Mr Daffy to me, not Jack, for many years after I met him as a cadet reporter. He deserved respect.
He was a passionate city councillor for about 25 years in total between 1968 and 2008, he served three terms as mayor. He was an undertaker with Guyetts funerals for 42 years, almost half his life. He was a devout Catholic and the mainstay of St Vincent de Paul Society for decades. He helped when anyone asked, he helped when people didn't ask. As his son Gerard told us this week, "there'll never be anybody like that ever again because people don't have the time or inclination to be involved in so many things".
Never a truer word has been said.
Back to my reference about respect. Jack never demanded respect, there were no power trips or an ego, but he commanded respect. When he spoke, people listened.
Jack was a loyal reader of The Standard, it was part of his morning ritual. He used to call with news tips, chat about issues. He would tell me if he liked a story and equally he would tell me if he didn't. His pet hate in our pages was the term "cop" or "cops". He argued police was the appropriate term because it carried respect and officers deserved that.
The government of the day, more specifically the housing department, were often in Jack's sights. Through his role with St Vinnies, he knew the extent of the public and emergency housing crisis better than anyone. He knew where the houses were, how many and how long they'd sat empty as bureaucrats bumbled filling and/or repairing them for use.
I hadn't spoken with Jack recently but my last phone conversation with him was lengthy, enlightening and entertaining. He had a good sense of humour. I always learnt something from Jack, he had plenty of pearls of wisdom.
Tributes flowed this week. His family has no doubt been inundated with support. Jack was a humble man but his impact on this city, community can never be undervalued. That's why Cr Max Taylor is calling for a memorial in Jack's honour.
He was a true gentleman. A legend.
