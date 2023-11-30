South-west resident counts cost of damage after 5.0 magnitude earthquake

A south-west man says he has no running water due to damage caused by an earthquake in October.
Vince De Simone, who lives in Waarre near Port Campbell, said he was awake at the time of the earthquake.
His dog Churro, a husky, was distressed just minutes before Mr De Simone heard a loud bang and his house shook shortly after 2am on Sunday, October 22.
"I didn't know it was an earthquake straight away but there was an aftershock about 6am," Mr De Simone said.
He said he bought the property he lived in two years ago and was now counting the costs to repair the damage.
Mr De Simone said he would have to replace flooring due to movement from the earthquake and repair the chimney, which he said had moved by about an inch during the earthquake.
He said fences had been damaged, a large shed needed replacing and as pipes which collect water to supply the house had been damaged.
"We're forced to collect buckets of water," Mr De Simone said.
He said he was devastated because the repair bill may amount to up to $1 million.
Mr De Simone said he didn't know what he was going to do to return the home to its former glory.
The magnitude 5.0 magnitude earthquake that hit Apollo Bay was the largest in the area since 1981.
Geoscience Australia senior duty seismologist Hugh Glanville said at the time about 5000 reports of people feeling tremors had been reported.
He said it was common for tremors to be felt within a 400-500 kilometre radius of an earthquake.
"There are active fault lines in that area and there have been 14 earthquakes in the past 10 years," Mr Glanville said.
He said there was a 3.6 magnitude aftershock earthquake at 5.44am on Sunday and there were 300 reports of people feeling tremors from it.
Mr Glanville said he believed there were a few reports of some minor damage from the earthquake.
"Woke me up - my whole house was shaking in Koroit," Brett Sanderson wrote on The Standard's Facebook page.
Jessica Crawley-Walsh said she also felt it in Warrnambool.
"Everything was shaking and could hear the and feel the earth rumbling too ... lasted about five seconds or so," she said.
Gemma Gill said she feared someone had broken into her house.
"I felt the bed shaking, got scared as hell and yelled out several times 'hello. Who's is my room? My mind went straight o the idea that someone broke in and are now standing at the end of bed shaking it," she wrote.
"Absolutely, it woke me up. My bed shook quite heavily," Anita Senior wrote.
Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan, who lives in Colac, said he was alerted to the tremor by his wife.
"My wife elbowed me and asked 'what's that? I assumed it was the wind'," Mr Riordan said.
He said his daughter, who was also in the house, said her bed shook.
Mr Riordan said he believed there were items that fell off supermarket shelves in Apollo Bay and one house in Colac had some damage.
"I think it would be the most significant one - if not one of - we've ever had," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.