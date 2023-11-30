The Standard
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

South-west resident counts cost of damage after 5.0 magnitude earthquake

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 30 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 3:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vince De Simone says he has been left with an extensive damage bill after an earthquake hit Apollo Bay last month. Picture by Sean McKenna
Vince De Simone says he has been left with an extensive damage bill after an earthquake hit Apollo Bay last month. Picture by Sean McKenna

A south-west man says he has no running water due to damage caused by an earthquake in October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.