Councillor to call for memorial to honour former mayor Jack Daffy

A Warrnambool councillor believes the city needs a memorial to celebrate the city's "legendary" former mayor.
Cr Max Taylor said he would ask his fellow councillors to endorse a memorial to honour the late Jack Daffy, who passed away at age 90 on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
He said it was important Mr Daffy lived on in the city.
"Warrnambool - on top of his family - was his life," Cr Taylor said.
He said he received a phone call from Mr Daffy about two years ago.
"He said 'Max, I'm concerned about the foreshore - there are several things down there that need to be cleaned up'," Cr Taylor said.
"He was a legendary figure in Warrnambool."
Flags at Warrnambool City Council were flown at half mast on Wednesday to mark Mr Daffy's passing.
Mayor Ben Blain said Mr Daffy had contributed so much to the Warrnambool community.
"All the community work Jack did was amazing," Cr Blain said.
"He was a pillar of the community - not just with his volunteering but for his contribution to the community.
"It's really sad to see a stalwart like that pass away."
Mr Daffy wore many hats in his 90 years.
He was a Warrnambool councillor, mayor, probation officer, bail justice, bookmaker and worked at Guyett's Funerals.
Mr Daffy told The Standard in 2016 a life-changing event at age 16 shaped the way he lived his life.
In 1949, Jack's father Patrick was killed in a car crash on Battarbee's corner (near the Turn-In Motel in Warrnambool, when the old highway used to run along Verdon Street).
"To make matters worse, and I suppose that probably hardened me a little for what was to come in later years that I wasn't aware of then, I did come across that scene and the bodies were still there," Mr Daffy said.
"The ambulance had just arrived as I arrived. I got shoved out of the road pretty quickly. It's something you don't ever really forget."
Jack had ridden his bike from his parents' dairy farm in Wangoom to the movies when he came across the accident between a car and a truck carrying empty petrol drums that claimed the lives of five people.
