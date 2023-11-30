Sexual abuse inquiry should include south-west survivors, lawyer says

The inquiry into abuse at Beaumaris Primary School and 23 other schools should be extended to include the south-west, according to a Ryan Carlisle Thomas/Stringer Clark lawyer.
Special counsel for the firm Anna Vadaketh said it was concerned the inquiry was focused mainly on metropolitan schools.
"I think it's really important that the review is extended," Ms Vadaketh said.
"There seems to be a focus on schools in the city, where there is already a lot of access to support, law firms and other organisations.
"Other areas - particularly Warrnambool and surrounds - perhaps have been forgotten."
Ms Vadaketh it was important survivors of institutional sexual abuse in the south-west were aware of the support that was available.
She said the law firm works with survivors on their journey towards healing.
"It's very important for people who have been brave enough to make that initial inquiry to have the support to go through the journey," Ms Vadaketh said.
"If the inquiry was extended, again the spotlight would be on some of these forgotten areas."
Ms Vadaketh said the law firm, along with the In Good Faith Foundation, recently hosted a morning tea in Warrnambool to mark National Survivors' Day.
"We were wondering what we could to to bring attention and support to those areas and we thought hosting a morning tea was a good way to do that," she said.
Ms Vadaketh's comments come after a Warrnambool man bravely shared his story ahead of National Survivors' Day.
Deon Cameron spoke to The Standard about being abused by former priest Paul David Ryan.
In state parliament this week politician Brad Rowswell said he backed the call from the In Good Faith Foundation for the inquiry to be extended.
"The reality is the sexual abuse that took place within my community, in a state school, is but the tip of the iceberg.
"The reality is that this is a sin - a stain on our state's history - that has affected every corner of the state," Mr Rowswell said.
"To simply say that this happened just in my community is an absolute furphy and the government should immediately move, based on evidence given by the Secretary to the Department of Education just 10 days ago to the inquiry, to expand the inquiry to include every government school in the state of Victoria."
The Beaumaris Primary School inquiry was set up to investiagate alleged abuse in the 1960s and 1970s.
